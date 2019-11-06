A Memphis man is facing drug and traffic charges after a traffic stop in Gleason.

25-year-old Caylon Anthony Weathers was stopped by Gleason Police Patrolman Addie Rushing for not having an illuminated tag light.

According to the police report, Patrolman Rushing noticed the smell of marijuana, and a search of the vehicle revealed several individually wrapped bags of marijuana weighing a total of 22.6 grams.

Weathers is charged with Possession of Schedule Six Marijuana and Registration Violation. He was released from the Weakley County Jail.