Memphis man found with stolen catalytic converters in Henry County

A Memphis man is facing charges after being found with stolen catalytic converters in Henry County.

Henry County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Gary Vandiver says the subject was spotted around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon under a church bus on the Russwood Baptist Church parking lot in Springville, but left the area after being seen.

About an hour later, Deputy Brittany Nance saw a vehicle matching the subject’s vehicle parked in the drive of a different church on Highway 218. Inside the vehicle were three catalytic converters and various cutting tools.

Lieutenant Vandiver says the driver didn’t have a driver’s license, but identified himself as Brandon Scott of Memphis. However, further investigation found the subject’s name was actually Dwayne Morgan aka Dwayne Rawls of Memphis.

Morgan is charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Driving without a License, Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft of Property, and Criminal Impersonation.

It’s not known at this time if the catalytic converters were stolen in Henry County.

Vandiver says the theft of catalytic converters is a major problem in the area and believes several groups or people are involved in the thefts.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to watch for suspicious vehicles and people on church and business parking lots day or night.