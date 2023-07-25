Memphis man sentenced to 11 years for transporting narcotics on a Memphis-bound airplane

A Memphis man will spend 11 years in federal prison after he was caught with 26 pounds of meth at the Memphis airport.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 45-year-old Michael Jefferson was sentenced this month to 135 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Court records show that on March 26, 2022, Memphis Airport Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA were conducting routine drug searches at the Memphis International Airport when a drug detection dog alerted to the presence of drugs inside luggage belonging to Jefferson.

A search of the luggage revealed 12 kilos – or just over 26 pounds – of methamphetamine.

Jefferson pleaded guilty to Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.