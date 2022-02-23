Memphis man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on drug, weapon charges

A Memphis man will spend 15 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges.

U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 36-year-old Cecil Short was sentenced in Memphis federal court to 180 months in prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking.

The ATF began investigating Short in August 2020 for distributing fentanyl while armed with a firearm. He was also linked to a fatal overdose which occurred in May of the same year.

Along with the 15 year prison sentence, Short received five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.