Memphis Man Sentenced to Federal Prison After Threatening Social Security Office

A Memphis man has been sentenced in federal court, after threatening to blow up a Social Security Administration office.

United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. said 33 year old Christopher Cobb was given an 84 month federal prison sentence, for communicating a threat and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court information, in April of 2021, Cobb called the Social Security office in Memphis to inquire about the status of his claim.

Reports said he then became irate, when informed that his claim had been denied, and he would need to file an appeal.

The call was terminated by the Social Security employee, when Cobb began using profanity.

Several minutes later, he called back and threatened to “blow up” the building the next day.

Following the threat, a police search of his home revealed a M-1 rifle and ammunition, with Cobb being a convicted felon.