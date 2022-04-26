April 27, 2022
Memphis Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Multiple Robberies and Murder of Clerk

A 22-year old Memphis man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a clerk during a robbery.

United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. said 22 year old Decardo Moore was given a term of life in prison, plus 21 years, for murder and four counts of robbery and brandishing a firearm.

Court information showed in March of 2019, Moore shot and killed a clerk at the Exxon on Stage Road in Memphis, after the clerk complied with a demand for money.

Three months later, Moore and a co-defendant robbed three Memphis area gas stations in one night.

Following the gas station robberies, Moore and the co-defendant committed a home invasion, in which they were shot along with a resident.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

