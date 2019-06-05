A Union City man is in jail, and a Memphis man hospitalized, following a shooting last night on Nash Street.

Police reports said officers were called around 8:15 to a disturbance in the area of East Gate.

When arriving at the scene, officers saw males fighting in the street, with 27 year old Joseph Granger shooting multiple times at 41 year old Cedric Branch.

Following the shooting, reports said Granger turned with his gun, and ran toward Union City officer Robbie Orsborne.

Officer Orsborne then ordered Granger to drop the weapon, in which he immediately complied.

Branch was shot multiple times and was flown to Regional One in Memphis.

Granger has been charged with attempted second degree murder, and is being held in the Obion County Jail.