Memphis man wanted in Martin shooting

A Memphis man is wanted in a shooting incident last month in Martin.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says a warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Anthony D. Thomas for Reckless Endangerment (Serious Injury or Use of a Deadly Weapon).

According to Chief Teal, the incident happened just before 2:00 the morning of September 5th at a residence on Oxford Street where officers arrived and saw multiple individuals running from the scene.

Officers were able to detain and identify several suspects, but no one was arrested for the incident.

Following an investigation by the Martin Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, it was determined Thomas fired four shots in the backyard of the residence during a party where numerous people were gathered.