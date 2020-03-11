Union City police made the arrest of two Memphis men, who were distributing counterfeit money at local businesses.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said officers were made aware of the counterfeit scam, by businesses who had been targeted.

Chief Barfield said the quick arrests were made following business and customer identification of the two men.

35 year old Edward Maurice Rogers, and 30 year old Darnell Lavelle Coleman, were taken to the Obion County Jail and given $25,000 bonds on their charges.

Obion County Sheriff’s officials also issued six counts each of theft of property to Coleman and Rogers.

Chief Barfield said law enforcement agencies between Union City and Memphis have been contacted, in case additional bogus money was passed by the two subjects.

The Chief said the Secret Service is also being contacted in reference to the fake money.