Memphis Police Officer Passes Away from On-Duty Shooting Injuries

A Memphis police officer died on Sunday, following gunshots sustained on duty on February 2nd.

The Memphis Police Department said officer Geoffrey Redd passed away at Regional One Hospital, where he was taken following the shooting.

Reports said officer Redd was struck by gunfire after officers responded to a call of a trespasser at the Poplar-White Station Library just after noon on February 2nd.

The individual who shot officer Redd was also shot and died at the scene.

The Police Department report said Officer Redd joined the Memphis Police Department in February of 2008.

He had served his country as a United States Marine, and was a husband, father, and the Director of Security at his church.