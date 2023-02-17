Memphis Police Officers Plead “Not Guilty” on Charges Related to Tyre Nichols Death

AP – Five former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty on Friday to second-degree murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of 29 year old Tyre Nichols.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith made their first court appearances with their lawyers before a judge in Shelby County Criminal Court.

The officers were fired after an internal police investigation into the January 7th arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days after his beating was caught on video.

At a news conference following the hearing, Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said the officers did not have the courage to look her in the eye.

She stated they were going to see her at every court date until justice was delivered for her son.

The officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

They are all out on bond, with their next hearing scheduled for May 1st.