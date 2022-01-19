Memphis Police Release PSA to Help Eliminate Stolen Vehicles

Anyone with plans to travel to Memphis are urged to lock their vehicles at all times.

The Memphis Police Department has released a Public Service Announcement highlighting the dangers of leaving vehicles unattended with the keys inside.

Police say the main issue is colder days, when people are tempted to leave their car or truck running to warm up.

Officers are now warning drivers to never leave a vehicle running without anyone watching.

Reports said 653 vehicles were stolen in 2021 in Memphis, with the keys still inside.

The PSA urges residents to turn the vehicle off, lock all doors and making sure no valuables are clearly visible.