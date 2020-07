Memphis radiologist Dr. George Flinn, Jr. is among 15 candidates seeking the U.S. Senate being vacated by retiring Senator Lamar Alexander.

Dr. Flinn tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he wants to represent Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.

Flinn says there’s a distinct difference between him and the two leading Republican candidates.

The early voting period is now through August 1st. The Republican and Democratic Primaries and County General Election will be Thursday, August 6th.