A Memphis rapper was arrested in Obion County early Sunday morning, after trying to elude officers on a traffic stop.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said a deputy attempted a stop on a 2007 Infiniti on Highway 51 South, with the vehicle then traveling at a high rate of speed toward Troy city limits.

During the attempt to elude, reports said the back tire blew out, and the underneath of the vehicle began to catch fire.

A Troy police officer got behind the car, as it spun out of control and stopped on Harper Street.

Sheriff’s reports said three black males ran from the vehicle toward the church, with the deputy making contact with the driver, 23 year old Robert Tunstall.

Tunstall, who is known as Casino Jizzle, was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

He was released on a $3,000 bond on Monday and is set to appear in Obion County court on April 3rd.

Tunstall also made news in December, when he was shot in the back at a Chuck E. Cheese in Cordova.