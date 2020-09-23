United States Attorney General William Barr announced updates to the federal “Operation LeGend” campaign on Tuesday.

The campaign was started in July to arrest and charge some of the most violent offenders in the nation, dealing with homicides, firearms and drugs.

The campaign is now ongoing in nine major cities, with Attorney Barr announcing more than 3,500 arrests, over 1,000 firearms recovered, and more than $6.5 million dollars in drug proceeds seized from the sale of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

In Memphis, 27 defendants have now been charged with federal offenses.

The report said 13 of those were charged with firearm charges, 10 charged with narcotics-related offenses and four charged with violent crimes.

The most arrests of the nine cities has come in St. Louis.

Reports said 205 individuals have been issued federal charges, with 93 of those narcotics related.