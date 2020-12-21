Penny Hardaway has agreed to a five-year extension worth $12.2 million with the Memphis Tigers to keep the third-year men’s basketball coach under contract through April 2026.

Memphis announced the extension Monday.

Hardaway said in a statement that coaching at Memphis is his dream job and he’s thankful for the continued support. He says Memphis basketball is in the national spotlight and the future is bright for the Tigers.

Hardaway is 48-27 and had the No. 1 recruiting class in 2019.

Game attendance rebounded during his first two seasons.