A Memphis woman has plead guilty to healthcare fraud of over $2-million dollars.

Tennessee U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant said 27 year old Princess Terry issued the plea in federal court for fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court information, Ms. Terry owned and operated Caring Hearts Memphis, a home healthcare services business.

The business was purported to provide services to mostly elderly patients, including home health aides, skilled nursing, and physical and occupational therapy.

An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation showed between January 1st of 2016 and June 27th of 2019, Ms. Terry submitted over $2 million dollars in fraudulent billing to private health insurance provider Humana.

The investigation showed the fraudulent billing included reported services when patients were in the hospital, and for one patient that was deceased.

Ms. Terry is now facing two-to-ten years in federal prison on the charges.