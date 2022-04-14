Memphis Zoo, police search for missing wallaby after storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police and the Memphis Zoo are searching for a wallaby that was missing after heavy rain caused flooding inside an exhibit.

The zoo said a creek in its KangaZoo exhibit overflowed during thunderstorms Wednesday, leading staff to evacuate animals to an animal hospital.

After counting the animals, staff found that one wallaby was missing, and a search began.

The Memphis Police Department is helping search for the missing wallaby, which the zoo says are smaller relatives of the kangaroo and are fairly skittish.

Anyone who sees the wallaby is asked to call the zoo and describe the location and time where it was spotted.

(photo: Memphis Zoo Facebook)