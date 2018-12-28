Three Dresden men charged with kidnapping and beating another man have had their case bound over to the January term of the Weakley County Grand Jury.

18-year-old C.J. Allen, 18-year-old Trever James Bradberry, and 18-year-old Cody Wayne Brody were charged last month with Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault after taking a 19-year-old Dresden man to a shed, tying him to a chair, and beating him with a wooden table leg.

When the three men left, the victim was able to free himself and flag down a motorist for help on Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon.

The victim was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare-Volunteer Hospital with head trauma.

During a search for evidence in the case, investigators also found marijuana, baggies, and digital scales.

Bradberry was also charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Resale.

At the time of the incident, Allen was out of jail on bond for a September shooting incident in Dresden.

The Weakley County Grand Jury convenes Tuesday, January 8th in the Weakley County Courthouse.