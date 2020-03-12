There will be no “Big Dance” this year.

The 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament has been canceled over concerns of the spreading coronavirus.

“Today, NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships,” the NCAA announced. “This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decision by other entities.”

The cancellation affects all NCAA championships in the winter and spring, including the women’s basketball tournament, College World Series, Women’s College World Series and NCAA wrestling championships, among others.