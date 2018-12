The staff and management of Thunderbolt Broadcasting wants to say “Merry Christmas” and “Happy New Year” to everyone in the Ken-Tenn listening area.

We thank you so much for your support by tuning in to our family of stations, and for all of our business sponsors and advertisers throughout the year.

Local news, local sports, local ownership…..dedication to serving the needs of our communities.

