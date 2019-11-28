The annual Merry Martin celebration kicks off Saturday with Small Business Saturday in the City of Martin.

Martin’s Director of Economic and Community Development Brad Thompson tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the importance of shopping local.

The Merry Martin event is hosted by the Martin Business Association and Thompson says shoppers will have the chance to win prizes throughout the Merry Martin celebration.

The Merry Martin celebration continues Monday night with the Light Up Martin event with the city’s Christmas tree lighting, fireworks, and Christmas Parade in Downtown Martin.