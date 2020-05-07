Agents with the Obion County Criminal Interdiction Unit made an arrest of an individual with methamphetamine.
Sheriff’s Office reports said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, with a crystal substance discovered in a rolled up dollar bill.
The driver of the vehicle, Eddie Dean, also had a small amount of methamphetamine in a baggie on his possession.
Dean admitted to the ownership of the drugs and was arrested on charges of possession and sale of a schedule two drug.
He remains in custody pending his arraignment today in General Sessions Court.