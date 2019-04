Obion County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of an individual accused of selling methamphetamine.

Reports said the interdiction team conducted a traffic stop last Thursday, on a vehicle driven by 40 year old Steven Keith McConnell, of South Fulton.

Following the traffic stop on Highway 45-East in South Fulton, reports said McConnell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody on charged of possession of a schedule two drug with intent to resale.