A traffic stop in Obion County resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Karl Jackson said deputy Mitchell Maynard made the traffic stop on Highway 51, near Ward Road in Troy, and observed open alcoholic beverages , as well as a package of syringes.

42 year old Anthony French, of Dyersburg, gave consent to search the vehicle, with approximately 12.7 grams of methamphetamine recovered.

French, along with passengers, 44 year old Joshua Screws of Troy, and 36 year old Jonathan Gregory of Newbern, were all taken into custody with possession of a schedule two drug with intent to sell or distribute.

Each was given a $25,000 bond at their arraignment this week, with a court date set for November 29th.

