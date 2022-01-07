Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia Seized in South Fulton

The joint effort by the South Fulton Police Department, and 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force, resulted in a large drug bust this week.

Task Force reports said 52 year old Tonya Karole Arnold, of South Fulton was taken into custody on multiple charges.

Reports said a lengthy investigation began when South Fulton police received complaints of possible drug activity at a home on East Collinwood Street.

The investigation revealed the sale of ice methamphetamine, which lead to a search warrant issued for the residence.

During the course of the search, reports said officers discovered over one-and-a-half pounds of ice methamphetamine, along with suspected heroin, assorted pills, a large amount of marijuana, containers of THC wax and THC vape cartridges.

Multiple drug paraphernalia items were also taken from the residence.

Ms. Arnold was issued multiple charges that included possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to distribute, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.