Mexican citizen sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking in West Tennessee

A Mexican citizen will spend 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking in West Tennessee.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. announced Wednesday that 48-year-old Jesus Navarrate was sentenced Monday in Memphis federal court to 240 months in federal prison followed by five years’ supervised release for Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute.

Attorney Murphy says the investigation into Navarrate’s drug trafficking organization began nearly 14 years ago in September 2007 when the organization was found to be responsible for importing nearly 2,000 kilograms of cocaine from Mexico to West Tennessee using vehicles with hidden compartments.

Navarrate was extradited from Mexico to West Tennessee to face charges. He pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 450 kilograms or more of cocaine.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.