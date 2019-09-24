The UT Martin Skyhawks Women’s Soccer team earned its first OVC win of the season on Sunday with a 1-0 decision over Belmont. Hendrikje Baurmann scored the lone goal – her second of the season – 59 seconds into the match.

Skyhawk All-OVC junior goalkeeper Erica Meyers earned her 11th shutout of her career, moving solely into the 3rd spot on the program’s all-time shutout list.

The defending OVC Champions have not fallen to a conference opponent in the regular season in the past 12 matches, dating back to last season where the Skyhawks went (9-0-1) in league play.

Meyers and the Skyhawks will be back in action Friday with another OVC match at Murray State.