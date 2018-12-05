Celebration of Life services for Michael Rudolph Freeland, age 94, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, will be Thursday at 11:00 at Grace Episcopal Church in Hopkinsville.

Freeland was a Henry County, Tennessee native and served in the US Army 82nd Airborne as a combat medic during the Battle of the Bulge. He also served on the beaches of Normandy after the Normandy landing. He was an adjunct professor at Austin Peay University where he taught basic public speaking and interpersonal communication.

In 1963, Freeland established the first independent full-time FM stereo radio station in McKenzie, which was the first of its kind east of the Mississippi River.

He was also a writer and author.

