Join us this week for our community affairs program “:30 Minutes”.

Union City Assistant Director of School’s, Micheal Paul Miller, will speak about the new instructional year, and a new incentive program which rewards students for perfect attendance.

You can here the interview this Sunday morning at 7:00 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”, at 9:00 on 104.9 KYTN, and by podcast on our website at thunderboltradio.com.