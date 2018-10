Several Middle School basketball games are on the schedule for tonight.

Union City will play at Martin Middle

Rutherford will play at Ridgemont

Gibson County at Bradford

Huntingdon at Dresden

Clarksburg at Gleason

Trenton at Greenfield

Lakeview at Hollow Rock-Bruceton

Milan at McKenzie

Community Christian at Fulton City

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...