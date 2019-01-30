In Middle School Sectional basketball last night, the Hillcrest boys saw their season come to a close at Millington.

The Cougars fell to JP Freeman 43-38, and end their year with a record of (14-6).

Tonight, the South Fulton Jr. Lady Red Devils will take on Ramer at 6:00, at EE Jeter Middle School in Millington.

On Thursday, the Martin Middle School girl’s will face West Middle at 6:00 in Newbern.

And on Saturday, the Hillcrest girl’s will play Bethel Springs at 3:00, at EE Jeter Middle School in Millington.