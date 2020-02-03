In Middle School Basketball Sectional play at Rose Hill in Jackson, it was the South Fulton girl’s beating Memphis Hamilton 57-41.

South Fulton will now face Woodstock on Wednesday night at 7:20.

The Hillcrest girl’s beat Barrett’s Chapel of Memphis 38-31.

Hillcrest will play Memphis Lester tonight at 7:20.

The Hillcrest boy’s and Lake Road boy’s both saw their seasons come to an end.

Hillcrest fell to Memphis Business Academy 49-33, while Lake Road lost to Ganville T. Woods 66-41.

In the Blue Suede Invitational on Saturday at Medina, the Union City Middle School boys fell to unbeaten Milan, 52-46, in the 2A Championship.

Union City ended its season with a record of (17-7).