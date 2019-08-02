Football season is here for middle schools around our area with jamborees getting underway on Saturday.

Local teams including Martin, Dresden, McKenzie, West Carroll, and Milan Middle Schools will all take part in the McKenzie Middle School Jamboree beginning at 5:00 Saturday afternoon.

There will be a total of five quarters of football involving 12 different teams playing in six games, along with six JV teams playing in three games.

Dresden will play West Carroll and Milan will take the field against Decatur County beginning at 5:00. Then, Martin will open up against Gibson County.

Camden and Henderson North will play along with Trenton and Huntingdon.

The final game of the evening will see McKenzie taking on Lexington. Advanced tickets are $4, and tickets are $5 at the gate. Football season for middle schools will kick off with official play next Thursday, August 8th.