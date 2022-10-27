Middle School Students Honored for Test Scores

Special deeds call for special recognition.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said eleven Union City Middle School students recently earned a spot on teacher Penne Guess’s Wall of Fame.

The honor came after achieving perfection on a major course social studies test.

Each of the sixth graders scored a ‘100’ on the exam to rightfully gain notable accolades in Guess’s classroom.

They all received treat bags and had their names entered in a special drawing for a Sonic gift card and a personalized note from their teacher.

Among those standout students were Wes Worrell, Maria Lopez, Alana Morton, Kipton Powers, Grady Gurley, Isaiah Turnbow, Preston Creswell, Austin Powell, Annie Beth Cruce, Japeth Caldwell and Karsyn Kussman.

Worrell was the winner of the drawing.