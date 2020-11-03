TBI agents have arrested and charged a Middle Tennessee man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

TBI spokesperson Josh Devine says 26-year-old Dylan Martin, a volunteer with the Jackson County Anti-Drug Coalition, is accused of sexually assaulting a child he met through the organization.

Martin was arrested Monday and charged with one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Additional charges could follow as the investigation continues, and the TBI encourages anyone with information about the case to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Martin is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.