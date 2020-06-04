A joint investigation by the TBI and FBI has resulted in the arrest of a Robertson County man on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says agents received information last month via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating that between April 30th and May 6th, an individual had uploaded multiple files of child pornography via private message on a social media platform.

During the course of the investigation, that individual was identified as 45-year-old Brady Clark, of White House.

On Wednesday, TBI agents, along with officers with Homeland Security Investigations and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Clark and charged him with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

He was booked into the Robertson County Jail without bond.