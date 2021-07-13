Middle Tennessee man facing charges in Weakley County

A Middle Tennessee man is charged with violating a protection order after trying to force his way into a home in Gleason.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ricky Lott, of Whitleyville, east of Nashville, is accused of trying to force his way into a home on Church Street to talk with a woman.

Lott had been arrested two weeks prior in Carroll County for violating an order of protection with the same woman.

Lott is charged with Violation of a Protection Order and Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Burglary. He’s been released from the Weakley County Jail.