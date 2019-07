Join us this week for our community affairs program, :30 Minutes.

The “Voice of the Tennessee Titans”, Mike Keith, will be the special guest.

Keith recently spoke to the Union City Rotary Club, where he talked about the upcoming season, the latest draft selections and the honoring of the late Steve McNair and Eddie George.

:30 Minutes can be heard Sunday morning on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” at 7:00, on 104.9 KYTN at 9:00, and by podcast on our website at thunderboltradio.com.