Milan Beats Union City in Monday Golf; Chandler Earns Medalist Honors

Union City’s boys fell three strokes short of besting Milan, dropping a close match (179-182) to the Bulldogs at Poplar Meadows Country Club.

Nolan Chandler was Union City’s medalist for the third straight outing, shooting a 42. Reese Paschall and Landon Hauhe each finished with a 46, and Logan Vincent came in with a 48.

Other scores for the Tornadoes included Jack Harris (47), Hayden Searcy (50), Carter Pruitt (54), Maddox Dunn (56), Landon McAdams (59) and Jackson Chism (60).

Mimi Jenkins continued her strong early play for the Lady Tornadoes, firing a top score of 44. Molly Kizer was one shot back of her teammate. Milan had just one player, Emily Foren, who registered a 63.

Bertie Jenkins and Adaline Rice both shot 47 for Union City, while Alli Kate Frilling finished with a 50.

The Tornado teams are slated to play at Trenton today.