The Milan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

Police say 17-year-old Madison Williams was last seen in the Milan area on Saturday, December 5th.

She’s 5’-5″, weighs 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. No clothing description could be given.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309 or your local law enforcement agency.