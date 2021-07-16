Milan Man Assaults Paducah Officer During Arrest

A Milan man was arrested in Paducah on charges that included assault against a police officer.

Police reports said officers were called to a Paducah home, after 24 year old Daytrien Hunt refused repeated requests to leave.

The report said Hunt fled the scene on foot, after being told by officers of his pending arrest for two outstanding warrants.

Police later located Hunt hiding under a bed at another residence, where he then scuffled with the officers before being taken into custody.

Charges were issued for second degree fleeing or evading on foot, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, third degree assault of an officer, and outstanding warrants for failure to appear.