One of the areas largest attended agriculture field days will be conducted on-line this year.

The Milan No-Till Field Day usually draws thousands of producers on this day, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a shift in its presentation.

University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Communication Director Ginger Rowsey told Thunderbolt News about today’s event.

Ms. Rowsey said all of the features of the Milan Field Day will still continue.

With the event forced to go online, Ms. Rowsey said the availability of viewing the tours will be more accessible to producers.

Pesticide recertification points, and Certified Crop Advisor continuing education units, will remain available through December 31st to participants who view the online content.