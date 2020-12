The Milan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

Authorities say 14-year-old Kristiann Jarrell was last seen at her home around 8:30 Tuesday night.

She is 5’-9″, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, white Converse shoes, and long-sleeve purple Milan shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309.