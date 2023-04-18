Milan Rallies to Beat Union City at Elam Stadium

A six-run Milan sixth inning erased Union City’s 2-0 lead and sent the Tornadoes to a 7-4 loss Monday at Elam Stadium.

The Bulldogs, limited to just three hits over the first five frames by Union City ace Landon Hauhe, paired two errors with six hits to erupt late.

The Twisters dropped to (8-8) overall and 2-3 in District 12-AA play.

Union City did rally in its final at-bat, getting within the final score on Will Ragsdale’s two-run double.

The Tornadoes had the tying run at the plate when the contest ended via a strikeout.

Ragsdale went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in all. Ben Kail had a hit and scored twice, and both Hayden Searcy and Kyler Southerland singled and crossed the plate.

The errors did in Hauhe, who was dominant other than in that sixth inning. He fanned 11 and allowed just two earned runs.

The two teams meet again today in Milan.