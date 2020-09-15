The Tennessee Titans edged out the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football with a field goal in the final seconds of a 16-14 win at Mile High.

New Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski won the game from 25-yards out after missing three field goals and an extra point previously in his debut with the team.

Ryan Tannehill got the scoring started for the Titans, down seven, with 9:21 to go in the first half. Tannehill found MyCole Pruitt from the goal line. The Voice of the Titans Mike Keith had the call:

After a blocked field goal in the first quarter, and another miss in the second, Tennessee was facing fourth-and-goal before another one-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill – this time to Jonnu Smith.

Gostkowski missed the extra point attempt for his fourth miss of the night.

Denver found the end zone shortly after – capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive.

After a couple stops from both sides, Tannehill and company put together their own 12-play, 83-yard drive to set up Gostkowski for the game winner.

The Titans are now (17-12) in Monday Night Football games, including (5-2) since 2010. Tennessee welcomes Jacksonville Sunday with kickoff set for noon on 105.7 The Quake.