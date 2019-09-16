Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has announced plans to host his annual Military Service Academy Day.

The event provides interested high school students, and their parents, the opportunity to learn about the nomination process for the nation’s military service academies.

Representatives from the Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, West Point Military Academy, Naval Academy, and Army and Airforce ROTC following service academies will be in attendance.

The Military Academy Day will be held on September 28th from 2:00 until 4:00 at the Memphis Tourism Information Center in Arlington.