Military History and Armed Forces Symposium in Union City This Week

Big crowds are expected in Union City this weekend for the “Military History and Armed Forces Symposium” at Discovery Park of America.

The Friday through Sunday event will feature both indoor and outdoor activities, that include multiple reenactor groups, panel discussions, a keynote speaker, and live drone demonstrations.

Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams said the planning committee has developed a tremendous lineup of activities.(AUDIO)

Williams said the keynote speaker will be a highly renowned Lt. General with the Marine Corps.(AUDIO)

The CEO said those who attend on Saturday may be able to see a late addition to the Military History event.(AUDIO)

All active military and veterans will receive free admission throughout the three day event.