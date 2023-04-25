Military History and Local Veterans Will be Honored in Union City This Weekend

Military history, and the honoring of veterans, will take place in Union City this weekend.

The annual Military History and Armed Forces Symposium will be held at Discovery Park of America on Friday and Saturday.

Dr. Emalee Buttrey, with Discovery Park, told Thunderbolt News of her discussion with local veterans in organizing the event.(AUDIO)

Dr. Buttrey said the Military History and Armed Forces Symposium will begin with a special focus.(AUDIO)

Friday night will include a VIP Military Reception featuring Operation Song.

Saturday will start with a 5K Run and one-mile fun run at Discovery Park at 8:00, with special guest speaker Lt. Col. Bernard House from UT-Martin, and a panel discussion of Vietnam veterans.

Both days will also feature military displays and equipment on the grounds, along with historical enterpreters.