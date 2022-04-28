Military History Weekend at Discovery Park of America

Large crowds are expected to converge to Union City this weekend for the Military History and Armed Forces Symposium at Discovery Park of America.

The weekend will pay tribute to all branches of the military, and will include very special guest appearances.

Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams told Thunderbolt News the event is one of the most popular of the year.(AUDIO)

Williams said a special moment will come with the opportunity to meet and hear the story of retired Navy serviceman, Bill Allen.(AUDIO)

The CEO said an Obion County resident has also released his rare collection of Civil War memorabilia.(AUDIO)

The Military History and Armed Forces Symposium will take place Friday and Saturday, with a military church service scheduled for Sunday morning starting at 9:00.